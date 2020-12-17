Shoplifting tools located in Georgetown traffic stop

Jermaine Miller

GEORGETOWN — Three New York residents were arrested Monday after shoplifting tools and merchandise were located in a vehicle stopped for a moving violation, Georgetown police spokesman Detective Joey Melvin said.

The traffic stop on southbound U.S. 113 occurred at approximately 11:49 p.m., authorities said. After contacting the operator, Detective Melvin said, Georgetown officers learned that the registration displayed on the vehicle was fictitious.

Morisa Kelly

Officers conducted an inventory search, and numerous items of clothing with security tags attached were located in the rear seat and cargo area, police said. Officers also found multiple items that are designed or manipulated for the purpose of shoplifting merchandise, police said.

Jermaine Miller, 31; Morisa Kelly, 27; and Roxanne Goulburne, 27, all of Brooklyn, were charged with possession of shoplifting tools, second-degree conspiracy and receiving stolen property under $1,500. Mr. Miller was also charged with multiple traffic violations, police said.

Roxanne Goulburne

Mr. Miller was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $4,250 secured bond, while Mr. Kelly and Ms. Goulburne were both committed on $4,000 secured bonds.