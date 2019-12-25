Shots fired at Dover intersection

DOVER – Several shots were fired during a Monday night confrontation at the intersection of U.S. 13 and Webbs Lane, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

A 19-year-old man told authorities that the shots were fired from a silver or tan van that was behind him at approximately 9:10 a.m. The man said several black males in their teens or early 20’s were in the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The exterior of the Rite Aid store at the intersection was struck twice, police said. Several shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

