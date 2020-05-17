Shots fired during Lincoln home invasion

LINCOLN — The Delaware State Police are investigating an early Saturday home invasion.

Police said troopers were called to a home in the 21000 block of Mayhew Drive around 1:50 a.m. for a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, troopers found the residence had been shot at and shots had also been fired from inside.

Police learned the three residents, a 29 year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, had hosted a barbeque at the property that ended around midnight. At about 1:40, police said, two vehicles arrived at the home and fired shots at it. Two residents fled while the third remained inside.

Two suspects caused damage to items in the house and the victims are in the process of determining if any property had been stolen. The suspects were described as average build black males wearing facial coverings.

The victims were uninjured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Doughty with Troop 4 at 752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com