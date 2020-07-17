Shots fired during robbery at ATM

DOVER — At least three shots were fired at a victim during an armed robbery at an outdoor ATM early Tuesday, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Authorities said a man was approached at approximately 2:39 a.m. while withdrawing cash from Wells Fargo bank at 100 N. DuPont Highway. A suspect pulled a gun and demanded money before the victim fled, police said. Shots were fired as the victim fled across North DuPont Highway.

The suspect reportedly entered a vehicle behind the bank and fled southbound with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was struck by a round, authorities said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.