Shots fired in Felton, leads sought

FELTON — Police are seeking leads after a shots fired incident at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, troopers found numerous shell casings in the roadway after being dispatched to the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road. Police said a residence was struck numerous times by gun fire, and appeared that two rounds had entered through the front of the house.

Three residence inside the house were ininjured, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective Nash at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.