Shots reportedly fired near Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Police direct traffic Friday on Del. 71 to Bethel Church Road just south of Summit Bridge Road Friday while two helicopters hover in the area. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

BEAR – There’s heavy police activity ongoing in response to a shots fired report Friday near the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, authorities said.



According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road at approximately 10:13 a.m.



All lanes northbound and southbound of Summit Bridge Road will be closed at Bethel Church Road.



Motorists will experience delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel, DSP said.



Updated traffic conditions and road closure information is available online at deldot.gov.