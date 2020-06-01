Six homes damaged in Dover shooting incident

DOVER – No injuries were reported during a shooting incident that damaged six homes early Monday, Dover Police said.



Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Woodcrest Turn at 12:48 a.m. for a shots fired report, according to spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.



Police said investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.