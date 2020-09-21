Smyrna fire policeman charged after drawing gun at scene of disabled vehicle

SMYRNA — A firefighter was arrested on felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a man trying to assist a family member at an incident scene Saturday, authorities said.

Elliott Glover

Elliott Glover, 69, of Smyrna, was operating as fire police for traffic control at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Woodland Beach Road, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



Citizens’ Hose Co. Station 44 and Delaware State Police had responded to a disabled truck stuck in the water, police said.



According to police, a 33-year-old man arrived in a vehicle after a family member called, and he explained the situation to Mr. Glover, who refused to let him pass through.



Following the refusal, police said, the man “cut the wheels of his vehicle to the right as if he was going to drive around Glover.”



At that point, police said, Mr. Glover allegedly reached behind his back and drew a black handgun, pointed it and said he was going to shoot the motorist.



An exchange of words followed, and police said the motorist left the area.

No injuries were reported.



Mr. Glover went to Troop 9, and police said he was charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.



Today, Citizens’ Hose Co. spokesman Chris Hudson said Mr. Glover was “currently suspended from participating in any and all fire department activities pending investigation by the Delaware State Police.”