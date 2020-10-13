Smyrna home invasion under investigation

SMYRNA – The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in the Smyrna area which occurred Friday night

Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 10:52 p.m. at a residence located on Wheatleys Pond Road. Upon arrival, it was reported that a suspect made forced entry into the home and was confronted by the 87-year-old homeowner, police said.

The homeowner had a handgun and extended toward the suspect, police said. The suspect was able to take the gun away and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The homeowner was not injured, according to Cpl. Hatchell.

The suspect was described as a male dressed in dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Weinstein of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at 698-8443.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.