Smyrna liquor store robbed at gunpoint

SMYRNA — State police are looking for a suspect described as a dark-skinned black male wearing a dark-colored jacket and mask following an alleged armed robbery that took place at Spruance City Liquor store in Smyrna on Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the liquor store at 625 Smyrna Clayton Blvd.

Police said when troopers arrived an employee of the store told them that a male suspect entered the store armed with what appeared to be a handgun, who then pointed it an employee, who handed money over to the suspect who then fled from the store.

No surveillance images are currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Det. S. Ryan at 302-697-4454.