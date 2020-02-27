Smyrna man charged with continuous sex abuse

SMYRNA — A 40-year-Smyrna man was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.

Michael R. Boorman

Michael R. Boorman was taken into custody after investigation by Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit detectives, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said. Police said alleged incidents occurred for more than seven years.

Charges included first-degree rape (three counts), second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust (four counts), second-degree sexual abuse by a person of trust, continuous sexual abuse of a child, dangerous crime against a minor less than 14 (four counts), and unlawful sexual contact with person less than 13 (two counts).

Mr. Boorman was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $1,090,000 cash bail.