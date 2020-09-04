Smyrna residence struck by gunfire

SMYRNA — A residence on East Redbrook Place was struck by gunfire multiple times late Thursday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Troopers responding at approximately 11:24 p.m. found that two men ages 70 and 33 were seated in the living room when a loud noise was heard. The first floor was damaged, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3, Detective Costlow at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.