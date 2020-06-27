State police investigating reported hate crime incident

SEAFORD –Delaware State Police detective have assigned a detective to further investigate a hate crime complaint filed by a resident of the Holly View Mobile Home Park near Seaford.

According to state police spokesman Sgt. Darren Lester, the victim, a 59-year-old black man, told troopers an unknown suspect trespassed onto his property while he was at work and tied a small white cord crafted in the form of a noose on his front step railing.

The incident occurred Friday, June 26 between the hours of 4:20 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Initial interviews with neighbors in the area have yet to lead to any potential suspects, Sgt. Lester said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Det. Shockley at 302-752-3812.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.