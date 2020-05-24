State police seeking Felton man for alleged assault

FELTON – The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Deangelo Evans, a 33-year-old from Felton, who is wanted for felony domestic and additional related charges.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 12:43 a.m., when troopers responded to a residence located on Plantation Drive in Plymouth Place in Felton, for a report of a physical domestic incident.

Upon arrival, troopers met with a 28-year-old woman who said that she and Mr. Evans had been involved in a fight at the residence. During the incident, Mr. Evans allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled on foot prior to police arrival. The woman refused medical treatment on scene.

Troopers have been unable to locate Mr. Evans, who currently has active warrants out of Troop 3 in Camden for strangulation (felony); theft greater than $1,500 (felony); third-degree assault; theft; malicious interference with emergency communications; criminal mischief and failure to obey an emergency order.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Evans is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.