Stolen motor vehicle pursuit brings arrest

HARBESON — A 30-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Andree C. Mansfield was initially seen driving a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix with a headlight out at approximately 1:20 a.m., according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Andree C. Mansfield

A traffic stop attempt was initiated on Shawnee Road (Del. 36) just north of Beach Highway (Del. 16), but police said the vehicle continued to travel northbound. The pursuit continued and Mr. Mansfield allegedly committed several traffic violations, failing to stop at red lights and driving in a reckless manner, causing damage to the vehicle, according to authorities.

Mr. Mansfield eventually made a right turn into the parking lot of the Royal Farms store in Harbeson and parked the vehicle, police said. He allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and threatened that he had a gun, police said.

Mr. Mansfield was subsequently taken into custody and a computer inquiry revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Bridgeville Police Department, police said. He had active warrants out of Troop 5 for a domestic related incident earlier that evening in which he violated a no contact order, police said.

Charges included carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to stop at a red light (five counts), failure to drive in proper lane and direction, terroristic threatening, harassment, breach of release, and motor vehicle theft.

Mr. Mansfield was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $10,500 cash only bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com