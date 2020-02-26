Stolen vehicle complaint leads to arrest

Jeffrey B. Hettinger

HARRINGTON — A 36-year-old Harrington man was arrested after investigation into a stolen vehicle complaint, authorities said.

Jeffrey B. Hettinger turned himself into Harrington Police Tuesday after a warrant was obtained, spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said. He was charged with motor vehicle theft $1,500 or greater, arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and released on his own recognizance.

Police determined that Mr. Hettinger allegedly took the keys for the vehicle of a man whose home he was staying with without permission and fled. He was later seen driving in the Dover area, authorities said.

The alleged incident in the 400 block of Harrington Avenue was reported to police last Thursday, Capt. Brode said.