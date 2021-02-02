Storage building fire causes $150k damage in Harrington

HARRINGTON — A Sunday afternoon storage building fire caused approximately $150,000 in damage, Office of the State Fire Marshal spokesman Michael Chionchio said.

The blaze in the 200 block of Fernwood Drive near Jackson Ditch Road was reported at just before 4 p.m., authorities said. The Harrington Fire Company arrived to find an active fire inside a storage building, according to Mr. Chionchio.

State fire investigators went to the scene to determine the fire’s origin and cause, and no results were available as of Tuesday morning, Mr. Chionchio said.