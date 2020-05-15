String of Dover burglaries leads to arrest

Brian Bower

DOVER — A 33-year-old man was arrested early Friday following a string of recent burglaries at businesses, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Brian Bower was taken into custody after several items was stolen from the inside of Happy 13 liquors and glass was broken at the Speedway gas station, authorities said. Officers responded to alarms at approximately 12:54 a.m. and 2:48 a.m., police said.

Mr. Bower was hospitalized for an evaluation after being located by police, Cpl. Hoffman said.

Authorities said Mr. Bower will be charged with multiple counts of burglary and related charges regarding incidents at DOT Discount Tobacco, El Nopal Restaurant and another at Happy 13 Liquors within the past few days.