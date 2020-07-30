Suspect in fatal Denton shooting arrested in N.J.

DENTON, Md. — A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month in Caroline County was taken into custody Thursday morning in New Jersey, a statement from the Maryland State Police said.



The suspect is identified as a 33-year-old resident of Denton. He was arrested without incident shortly before noon Thursday by U.S. Marshals in the 2800 block of the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He is being held in the Atlantic County (New Jersey) Jail pending extradition to Maryland.



The victim is identified as James M. Wilmer, 30, of Denton. Mr. Wilmer died July 2 at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled his death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.



After consultation with the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Jamaine V. Cheers, with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, carrying a handgun, carrying a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment.



At about 8 p.m. July 1, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were contacted by the Denton Police Department and requested to respond to investigate a shooting at which city police were present. The preliminary investigation indicated that shortly before 6:30 that night, Denton officers were called to the area of High and Fourth streets for an assault in progress.



Upon arrival, they were directed to the middle of the intersection, where the victim was found lying in the roadway. Officers observed that Mr. Wilmer had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.



Officers said a large group of people was in the area, but immediately dispersed upon their arrival. Emergency Medical Service personnel responded, and the victim was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the Shock Trauma Center.



He underwent treatment there until he was pronounced deceased July 2. A motive for the shooting has not been established.



The relationship between the victim and the suspect has not been determined. The investigation is continuing.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police immediately at 911 or Maryland State Police directly at (443) 783-7230.