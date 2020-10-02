Suspect in produce stands incidents arrested

SUSSEX COUNTY — A 21-year-old Sussex County man was arrested in connection with multiple incidents at produce stands in the Milford and Laurel area during August, authorities said.

Delaware State Police said Khalil Reid was taken into custody in Wicomico County, Maryland, and extradited back to Delaware.

Khalil Reid

Police said a suspect entered produce stands and attempted to locate cashboxes, cutting the lock if needed and removing money, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Mr. Reid was charged with possession of burglary tools (eight counts), attempt to commit theft under $1,500 victim 62 years or older, theft under $1,500 (five counts), theft under $1,500 victim 62 years or older, criminal mischief (nine counts), and attempt to commit theft (two counts).

Mr. Reid was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,906 cash bond.