Suspect sought after bank robbery in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH — A suspect was sought after a robbery at the PNC Bank at 19745 Sea Air Ave. on Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



According to authorities, troopers were called to the scene at 3:18 p.m., and an investigation determined the male suspect entered the bank, displayed an unknown type of gun and ordered everyone inside the bank into a backroom. He then obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot in an unknown direction of travel, police said.



The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall, with a large build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants. He was wearing a face covering, sunglasses and gloves.



No one was injured during this incident, and there are no surveillance photos available.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective K. Wideman with the Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 752-3832. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.