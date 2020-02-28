Suspect sought after firearm discharged, car stolen

LINCOLN — A suspect was sought after a shots fired complaint during a robbery try early Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the area of Virginia Pine Lane and Johnson Road around 12:18 a.m. Troopers were told that a suspect pulled a gun after flagging down a vehicle with three occupants, demanded money and fired rounds. The suspect then ordered the occupants out of blue 2017 Kia Optima and then fled in it, police said.

The occupants were unharmed, police said

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-9 tall black male with a thick trimmed beard, and armed with a handgun.

Police asked anyone with information to call Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective K. Archer at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.