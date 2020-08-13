Suspect sought after Magnolia shooting incident

MAGNOLIA — An unknown suspect was sought after several shots were fired at a 17-year-old male on a front porch Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

A residence in the unit block of Cherry Drive West in the Paris Villa neighborhood was struck several times with projectiles, Cpl. Jaffe said. Troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:51 p.m.

Police said the teen was approached by a suspect who fired a handgun in his direction. The teen retreated into the residence unharmed, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a Black male wearing all dark clothing.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Campbell at Troop 3 at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.