Suspect sought following thefts from Smyrna vehicles

SMYRNA – A unknown suspect was sought after entering unlocked vehicles and stealing property in the Twin Willows Development at approximately 3:50 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Delaware State Police described the suspect as a white male, long black or brown hair possibly braided, black hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask on his forehead and a dark-colored mask covering his nose and mouth.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective K. Diaz with the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 698-8426 or email Kelly.diaz@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

In a news release Tuesday, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper released safety tips including:

• Keep the doors of your vehicles locked at all times and windows shut.

• Do not leave items of value in your vehicle. This includes purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, SS card, loose change, documents and paperwork with your personal information listed.

• Store valuable tools inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.

• Lock your glove box, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence.

• Do not leave items that have a perceived value, such as a laptop case with no laptop.

• Clear the vehicle of all clutter and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be within the vehicle.

• Do not keep a spare vehicle key hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store or house keys or other keys in your vehicle.

• If possible, keep your vehicle parked under a lighted area that you can check on from your residence.

• If you have a surveillance security system, include your vehicles in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property, in the area of your vehicles, do not confront them, call 911 immediately.

• Be a good witness for your neighbors and fellow citizens, as you would want them to do the same for you. Pay attention and be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood and community.