Suspect sought in Milford convenience store robbery

MILFORD – Delaware State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a convenience store robbery on Saturday, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



According to DSP, investigation determined that the suspect entered the Shore Stop Valero at 1885 Bay Road at approximately 9:31 p.m. The suspect immediately approached the counter, and demanded cigarettes and money, police said. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise and cash. The suspect implied he had a weapon but none was displayed, police said.



No one was injured during the incident, police said.



The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, thin build, and approximately 5-foot-10. He was wearing military-style camouflage pattern pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, a red bandana, sunglasses, and a black beanie hat.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective R. Costlow with DSP Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 698-8527 or emailing Robert.Costlow@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.