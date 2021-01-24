Suspect wanted for robbing Kent convenience store

FELTON — Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Kent County convenience store.

The Delaware State Police said a man entered the Canterbury Shore Stop at 8953 S. DuPont Highway around 3:19 a.m. Saturday. The suspect brought a drink to the counter, and as the clerk was ringing it up, the suspect walked behind the counter, displayed a large knife and demanded money from the cash register.

When the employee said he could not open the register, the suspect was able to force it open. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot in an unknown direction. No one was injured during the incident, and no surveillance footage or pictures were available Sunday.

The suspect was described as a male, 5’8 to 5’10 in height and weighing about 170-200 pounds. He was wearing a face mask, baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.