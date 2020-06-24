Suspects sought in Ellendale home invasion

ELLENDALE — Multiple suspects were sought following a home invasion early Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. at a residence on New Hope Road. Arriving troopers were told that a 35-year-old female was struck in the head after suspects entered.

It was not immediately known if a weapon was used, police said. Some of the victim’s personal items were damaged and removed, according to authorities.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction. No description or reported number of them was available, police said.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two juveniles inside the residence during the incident were unharmed.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective K. Wideman of the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit at 752-3832.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.