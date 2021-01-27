‘Suspicious’ contraption destroyed in Coverdale

BRIDGEVILLE – Authorities Wednesday successfully destroyed a pipe-like contraption following a report of a suspicious package that brought the Delaware State Police explosives unit and State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel to Coverdale Crossroads.

The device was unable to be positively identified as a bomb and was successfully destroyed, according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, state police responded to Coverdale Road south of Mill Park Road. A community member picking up trash along the roadside found a pipe contraption that he suspected was a pipe bomb, Cpl. Pepper said.

Delaware State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation, which was subsequently turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cpl. Pepper said.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.