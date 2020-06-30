Suspicious package at Rehoboth hotel brings drug charges

REHOBOTH BEACH — Two men were arrested Thursday after an investigation into a suspicious package at Brighton Suites, Rehoboth Beach police spokesman Lt. Jaime Riddle said.

Police were called to the hotel after a package was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to a registered guest, Timothy Lunn, 54, of Vestal, N.Y., on June 23, authorities said. Due to the way the package was labeled, staff opened it thinking it was meant for the hotel, authorities said. A large quantity of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia were located, police said.

Timothy Lunn

A search warrant for Mr. Lunn’s room and registered vehicle were obtained, and additional items were located, Lt. Riddle said.

During the investigation, police said, Ade Smith, 38, of Chester, Pa., approached the counter multiple times attempting to retrieve the package while representing himself as Mr. Lunn.

Ade Smith

According to a news release, “When contacted by hotel staff and advised the package had been delivered, Smith came to the lobby and took custody of a package designed to replicate the one containing the drugs.

“Both Smith and Lunn were arrested and taken into custody.”

On Wednesday, police were again contacted by hotel staff about another package delivered to Mr. Lunn. Police said the package allegedly contained a felony quantity of suspected ecstasy pills and suspected methamphetamine.

Mr. Lunn and Mr. Smith were charged with possession with intent to deliver a Tier 3 quantity controlled substance, possession of a Tier 1 quantity controlled substance, two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The men were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of cash bail — Mr. Smith for $53,000 and Mr. Lunn for $52,500.