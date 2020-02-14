Sussex burglary spree brings three arrests

Dustin J. Mussog

SUSSEX COUNTY — Three men were arrested following a recent burglary spree in which commercial businesses were primarily targeted in the Delmar, Laurel and Seaford areas.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said incidents were investigated from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6. Locations included Rt. 30 Auto & Truck and Clayton Homes in Laurel, Driveline Auto Sales and Sussex Scrap & Metal in Delmar, and Kroegers Salvage in Seaford.

Additionally troopers determined that a residential burglary was also related.

Police said that in each incident suspects made forcible entries and made off with auto parts, metal, motor vehicles, heavy machinery and other miscellaneous property. During the lone residential burglary two firearms were among the property that was stolen, according to authorities.

Police said Dustin J. Mussog, 25, of Selbyville, Robert L. Barger Jr., 30, of Delmar and Dylan M. Lecates, 21, of Delmar, were identified as persons of interest.

On Feb. 8, police obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 11000 block of Chalfant Dr. in Laurel where the three men lived, Cpl. Austin said. Police said the search yielded a large amount of stolen property that was confirmed to be associated with the burglaries.

Mr. Mussog and Mr. Barger were taken in to custody without incident at the residence. Police said Mr. Lecates surrendered to detectives on Wednesday.

Burglary, attempted burglary, theft, attempted theft, motor vehicle theft, possession of burglar tools, conspiracy and criminal mischief charges were filed, some with multiple counts.

The men were arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on secured bail – Mr. Mussog on $38,500, Mr. Barger on $40,500 and Mr. Lecates on $80,000.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective L. Coleman of the Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.