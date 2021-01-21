Teen arrested, accused of involvement in Dover shooting

DOVER — A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday in connection with a Jan. 4 shooting in the Manchester Square neighborhood, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



The juvenile was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities. He was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center, Milford, on a $61,000 secured bond.



Police said a 21-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the unit block of Stevenson Drive at approximately 3:48 p.m. Jan. 4. Officers arrived to find him with a single gunshot wound to the upper torso, and he was treated for his injuries at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, according to Sgt. Hoffman. No further information on his condition was available, police said Thursday.



Sgt. Hoffman said of the juvenile arrested, “We believe him to be involved in the incident.”



The teen was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and second-degree conspiracy. Police did not disclose his name.



Police said at least one other person of interest is sought. No firearm has been recovered in the case, they added.



The investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.