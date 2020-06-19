Teen arrested for string of Dover burglaries

DOVER — A 17-year-old male was arrested by the Dover Police Department for a string of burglaries after a burglary at Betsy Ross restaurant on Forrest Avenue.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said that at approximately 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the business after two black males used a concrete block to break a glass door to the business. Once inside, the suspects allegedly checked cash registers, but they were empty. The suspects then fled.

Using surveillance footage, officers were able to get descriptions of the suspects and located one of the them in the area of Kenton Road a short time later. The juvenile suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, he was also charged in a series of burglaries at Chaiyo Sushi and Happy Fortune restaurants, both at 1030 Forrest Avenue in Dover, and the Valero gas station at 1358 Forrest Ave. in Dover.

The juvenile suspect was charged with the four counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, four counts of criminal mischief and four counts of theft/attempted theft.