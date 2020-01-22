Teen arrested in Dover home invasion case

Syrian Grant

DOVER — A 14-year-old Dover male was arrested in connection with a Jan. 12 home invasion on West North Street, authorities said.

Syrian Grant was taken into custody Thursday in Milford by Dover Police and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Police charged the teen with first-degree assault, home invasion, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, illegal gang participation and second-degree conspiracy.

He was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $91,000 secured bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com