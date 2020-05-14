Teen charged with arson in district fire

BRIDGEVILLE — A 14-year-old male was charged with second-degree arson following two fires on Woodbridge School District property on April 30, authorities said.

According to State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy spokesman John Galaska on Thursday, maintenance and storage structures were damaged on the Phillis Wheatley Elementary School grounds. The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. and damage was estimated at $80,000.

There were no reported injuries.

The youth was also charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was released to a parent pending a Family Court bond hearing.

Investigation is ongoing and authorities asked anyone with information to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office Sussex Division at 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.