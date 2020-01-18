Teen charged with multiple thefts in Kent County

KENT COUNTY — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with multiple thefts in Kent County that occurred during the months of November and December 2019, according to the Delaware State Police.

Troop 3 in Camden said it began investigating numerous cases where packages were reportedly being stolen from victims’ front porches and/or mailboxes. During the same time frame, there was also a rash of thefts from unsecured motor vehicles in the same areas, which stretched from Dover to Frederica.

Through investigative measures, troopers identified Robert M. Coombes Jr. as the suspect. He was subsequently linked to a total of 11 theft cases.

On Jan. 8, Mr. Coombes was taken into custody without incident at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Dover and initially charged with three incidents. He was released on $8,500 unsecured bond.

Mr. Coombes was charged with the additional eight theft incidents on Jan. 17. He was taken into custody without incident while at the Court of Common Pleas in Dover and taken to Troop 3.

Mr. Coombes was charged with three counts of felony theft; a felony charge of attempting to commit theft where a victim is 62 years of age or older; seven counts of theft; three counts of tampering With a Vehicle; six counts of third-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

