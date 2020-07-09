Teen crashes into DSP vehicle during pursuit

MILLSBORO — A 14-year-old male from Washington, D.C., was arrested after being pursued while in a stolen motor vehicle and crashing into a Delaware State trooper patrol vehicle, authorities said.

According to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, the incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 4:19 p.m., when a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on U.S. 13 north of Del. 16 in Greenwood. Troopers received information that the Civic had just been reported stolen from the gas pumps at the Uncle Willies gas station located on DuPont Boulevard and Hardscrabble Road in Millsboro, authorities said.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the operator failed to stop and continued to flee from police while driving in a reckless manner and committing numerous traffic violations, police said.

During the sequence, Cpl. Jaffe said, another trooper was stationary in a median crossover just north of the pursuit, in an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe with its emergency lights activated. The driver of the Civic proceeded to swerve his vehicle and lost control. The Civic exited the lane of travel and into the median crossover, striking the rear of the Tahoe with its front end, police said.

The driver then took off on foot across southbound U.S. 13 when he was subsequently taken into custody, according to authorities.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for precautionary measures and released.

The juvenile was transported to the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, where he was treated with non-life threatening injures.

Upon his release from the hospital the youth was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest with force of violence, disregarding a police officer signal, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, aggressive driving, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, speeding and other traffic related offenses.

The juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $35,200 unsecured bond.