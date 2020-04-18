Teen dies after stabbing in Laurel area

LAUREL — A 16-year-old died after suffering an apparent stab wound early Saturday, authorities said.

The Delaware State Police said four male juveniles arrived at the Laurel Police Department around 2:53 a.m. with what seemed to be stab wounds. The four had been involved in an altercation near Susan Beach Road, police said.

They were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced deceased from a stab wound to his upper torso. The other three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective M. Csapo of the Homicide Unit at 741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.