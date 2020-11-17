Teen shot in Friday night incident in Dover

DOVER – A 19-year-old male was shot in the thigh late Friday in the area of Manchester Square, Dover police said.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:13 p.m. and found the wounded teen inside a home, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Officers performed first aid on the victim until EMS personnel arrived and transported him to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. The victim was later airlifted to Christiana Hospital and was in stable condition, police said Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.