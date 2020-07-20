Teen stabbed by unknown assailant in Dover

DOVER – A 17-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed by an unknown assailant during a Sunday night altercation, authorities said.



No suspect information was immediately available following the incident at approximately 9:21 p.m. in the unit block of Webbs Lane, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. The victim was stabbed once in the abdomen and troopers located him inside an apartment.



The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated, police said.



DSP asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective Campbell at 698-8504. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.