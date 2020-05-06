Teen’s death in April ruled a homicide

LAUREL — A 16-year-old male’s stabbing death in mid-April has been ruled a homicide, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said the youth and three other male victims ages 13 to 16 were stabbed during an altercation at a Susan Beach Road area residence. The youths arrived at the Laurel Police Department in a vehicle around 2:53 a.m., authorities said.

The three other youths sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said investigation continues. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective M. Csapo of the Homicide Unit at 741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.