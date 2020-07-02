Theft of keys brings arrest in Georgetown

Luis Perez-Gonzalez

GEORGETOWN — A 36-year-old Georgetown man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly entered a residence in the Fish Hook Mobile Home Park and removed keys, authorities said.

Luis Perez-Gonzales was taken into custody without incident outside the residence. Delaware State Police were called to the scene at approximately 4:57 p.m., spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint after a 10-year-old female told her parents that a person had followed her from community mailboxes to the home on Leah Street and remained outside.

Mr. Perez was charged with second-degree burglary and theft under $1,500. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on $3,000 unsecured bond.