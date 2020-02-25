Third DUI arrest for Seaford woman

HARRINGTON — A 40-year-old Seaford woman was charged with a third offense DUI following a stop on U.S. 13 early Sunday, Harrington Police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

Kimberly Y. Tribbett

Kimberly Y. Tribbett was stopped at 1:43 a.m. for a traffic violation and alone in the vehicle, authorities said. Police said she was slurring her words and officers administered standard field sobriety tests. Ms. Tribbett was then taken into custody.

A computer check revealed Ms. Tribbett had DUI convictions in 2012 and 2015. She was transported to the Harrington Police Department.

Ms. Tribbett was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and charged with third offense DUI and failure to remain within a single lane. She was released on her own recognizance.