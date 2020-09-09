Third DUI charge follows seat belt stop

DOVER — A 59-year-old Dover man was charged with a third-offense DUI after an initial stop for a seat belt violation Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Dover police, David Evans was driving in the area of River Road and East Water Street when contacted by police. He was taken into custody without incident following an investigation and field sobriety tests, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

David Evans

Mr. Evans was also charged with driving while suspended, no proof of registration, no proof of insurance, expired temporary registration and a seat belt violation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $2,105 cash bond.