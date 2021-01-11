Third offense DUI charge for Clayton woman

HARRINGTON — A 47-year-old Clayton woman was charged with a third-offense DUI following a traffic stop Saturday on U.S. 13, Harrington police spokesman Capt. Earl Brode said.



According to authorities, patrol officers were advised at approximately 8:55 p.m. of a vehicle being operated by a possible drunk driver approaching Harrington. A traffic stop ensued, and Tara C. Hagerman was contacted, police said.

Tara C. Hagerman

While speaking to Ms. Hagerman, officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to authorities. Police said Ms. Hagerman allegedly refused to perform any standard field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.



A blood draw was taken at a local hospital, and Ms. Hagerman was then processed at the Harrington Police Department, Capt. Brode said. A computer check revealed that she had two previous DUI convictions dating back to 2018, police said.



Ms. Hagerman was charged with third-offense DUI and failure to remain in a single lane. She was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Dover, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in default of bond, police said.