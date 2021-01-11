Third offense DUI charge for Clayton woman

Jan 11th, 2021 · by · Comments: 0

HARRINGTON — A 47-year-old Clayton woman was charged with a third-offense DUI following a traffic stop Saturday on U.S. 13, Harrington police spokesman Capt. Earl Brode said.

According to authorities, patrol officers were advised at approximately 8:55 p.m. of a vehicle being operated by a possible drunk driver approaching Harrington. A traffic stop ensued, and Tara C. Hagerman was contacted, police said.

Tara C. Hagerman

While speaking to Ms. Hagerman, officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to authorities. Police said Ms. Hagerman allegedly refused to perform any standard field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

A blood draw was taken at a local hospital, and Ms. Hagerman was then processed at the Harrington Police Department, Capt. Brode said. A computer check revealed that she had two previous DUI convictions dating back to 2018, police said.

Ms. Hagerman was charged with third-offense DUI and failure to remain in a single lane. She was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Dover, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in default of bond, police said.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Newsletter
Comments

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie