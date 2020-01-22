Third-offense DUI charge for passed out driver

Kyle Hertz

DOVER — A 30-year-old man was charged with third-offense DUI after being found passed out behind the wheel of a car Monday night, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Police said Kyle Hertz was unconscious with the vehicle in reverse gear when they arrived at West North and South Queen streets at 6:11 p.m.

In addition to DUI, charges included possession of a controlled substance (four counts) and drug paraphernalia after police said they found Oxycodone pills, Benzos, suboxone and Adderall.

Mr. Hertz was released on $1,500 unsecured bond.