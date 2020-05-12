Three arrested after Dover McDonald’s burglarized

DOVER — Three men, all currently or formerly employed at a Dover McDonald’s. were charged with burglarizing the restaurant on Monday morning, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Micaiah Brown

Restaurant managers arrived to open the store and found an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken from a safe, authorities said. Police determined that suspects had entered the building at 1424 Forrest Ave. through the roof. The time of the incident was reported at 4:29 a.m.

Dover residents Micaiah Brown, 18, Dymier Bowers, 19, and Kristofer Gamboa-Yepez, 22, were taken into custody without incident later in the day, police said. They were found with a large amount of cash, authorities said.

Dymier Bowers

Police charged the men with third-degree burglary, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of burglar tools, illegal gang participation, theft $1,500 or greater and second-degree conspiracy.

Kristofer Gamboa-Yepez

Mr. Brown and Mr. Bowers were held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $14,100 and $6,100 secured bonds, respectively. Mr. Gamboa-Yepez was released on an own recognizance bond.