Three arrested after incident at Georgetown DMV

GEORGETOWN — Delaware State Police arrested three subjects for disorderly conduct and related charges, including 23-year-old Kenneth B. Leitch of Rhodesdale, Maryland after he resisted arrest at the Georgetown branch of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 2:50 p.m., at the office located at 23737 Dupont Blvd. A trooper was advised by an employee at the DMV that a Mr. Leitch had an active capias. Cpl. Jaffe said a computer inquiry confirmed that he had an active capias out of the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas.

Cpl. Jaffe said the trooper approached Mr. Leitch and advised him of the capias. As the trooper attempted to place Mr. Leitch in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted arrested and slapped the trooper’s hands.

Cpl. Jaffe said Mr. Leitch’s girlfriend was with him when she became disorderly and intervened to prevent the arrest of Mr. Leitch. In the meantime, Mr. Leitch’s mother entered the DMV and she too allegedly became disorderly and attempted to prevent the arrest of her son. Cpl. Jaffe said that turing the struggle with Mr. Leitch, the trooper’s uniform sustained damage, however the trooper did not sustain injury.

Mr. Leitch was subsequently taken into custody and transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with resisting arrest with force or violence that intentionally prevents a peace officer from effecting an arrest (a felony); offensive touching of law enforcement officer; criminal mischief; and disorderly conduct.

Mr. Leitch was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2500 secured bond.

Mr. Leitch’s 21-year-old girlfriend from Harrington and his 48-year-old mother from Baltimore were charged with offensive touching of law enforcement officer; hindering prosecution; and disorderly conduct.

Both were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $2,500 unsecured bond.