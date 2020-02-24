Three arrested on drug, weapon charges in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH — Three suspects — Khalil S. Reid, 21, of Delmar, Isaiah Reid, 22, Seaford and Saa’diq A. Holmes, 21, of Newark, New Jersey — were arrested by Delaware State Police early Sunday morning on alleged drug and multiple weapon charges following an incident at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant, according to police.

Khalil S. Reid

Police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said troopers arrived at Jake’s Seafood Restaurant at 19178 Coastal Highway at around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a man acting disorderly.

Troopers met with a security guard who told them a man allegedly became disorderly and was asked to leave the establishment. The man was reported to have been seen with a firearm in his hand and entered the driver’s side of a black Chevy sedan.

Isaiah Reid

Master Cpl. Jaffe said troopers saw a 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu leaving the restaurant’s parking lot and making a right turn onto southbound Coastal Highway. The car was allegedly weaving before police pulled the driver over.

Khalil Reed was identified as the driver when police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. Isaiah Reid and Mr. Holmes were passengers, police said.

Saadiq A. Holmes

Police said a search of the car turned up a loaded (10 rounds) 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number; a loaded (17 rounds) 9mm handgun; three 9mm bullets; around 59.12 grams of marijuana and more than $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

A computer search revealed that all three suspects were persons prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. They were all taken to Troop 7 in Lewes.

Khalil and Isaiah Reid and Mr. Holmes were all charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number, possession of a deadly weapon semi-automatic or automatic by a person prohibited.

Khalil Reid was also charged with failure to have insurance identification and failure to drive in a proper lane. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) on $15,250 secured bond.

Isaiah Reid and Mr. Holmes were also committed to SCI on $14,500 secured bond.