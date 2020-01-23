Three arrested on drugs, firearms charges

Delaware State News

DOVER — A firearm, marijuana and crack cocaine were located following investigation into possible illegal drug sales from a Dover home Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Shawn Wright

According to Dover Police, Shawn Wright, 32, was arrested after leaving a residence under surveillance in the 100 block of Revolutionary Boulevard at around 3:09 p.m. Mr. Wright allegedly discarded 29.2 grams of marijuana and was then taken into custody without incident during a vehicle stop, according to authorities.

Police said Mr. Wright also possessed five grams of crack cocaine.

As officers were conducting the stop, police said, Aaron Wilson, 25, of Smyrna, was seen leaving the home and allegedly placing several bags inside of a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Officers then took Mr. Wilson and Candice Williams, 21, of Dover, into custody without incident and obtained a search warrant for the home and the vehicle.

Aaron Wilson

A search of the residence led to the discovery of 20 grams of marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, and $1,343 in cash.

Officers also searched the vehicle and located 419.3 grams of marijuana and a handgun, police said.

Candice Williams

In all, 468.5 grams (1.032 pounds) of marijuana was seized.

Police charged Mr. Wright with possession counts of firearm during commission of a felony, with intent to deliver marijuana, marijuana, with intent to deliver crack cocaine, crack cocaine and firearm by person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. He was held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $45,000 secured bond.

Mr. Wilson and Ms. Williams were charged with possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. Both were released on unsecured bonds – Ms. Williams for $5,500 and Mr. Wilson for $5,000.

