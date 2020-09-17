Three arrested on felony shoplifting charges

Reginald Willingham

REHOBOTH BEACH — Three arrests were made following a series of alleged shoplifting incidents, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Wilmington residents Lavelle Comer, 25, and Reginald Willingham, 51, and Latifah Willingham, 31, of New Castle were taken into custody after police were initially dispatched to The North Face business at approximately 4:58 p.m. for a reported shoplifting in progress.

Latifah Willingham

An arriving trooper saw a suspect vehicle traveling northbound in the area of Coastal Highway and Old Landing Road and a traffic stop followed. Police said the vehicle then fled out of a parking lot toward Coastal Highway before stopping on a dead-end road.

A search of the vehicle located several large trash bags with more than $8,600 worth of merchandise inside.

Lavelle S. Comer

All three defendants were charged with felony shoplifting over $1,500, second-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief, among other charges.

Mr. Willingham was released on $6,000 unsecured bond, Ms. Willingham on $4,000 and Ms. Comer on $3,000.